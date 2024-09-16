Homes adorned with colorful buntings, fancy lights in KP

Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations on Sunday reached to climax in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where people decorated houses with colourful buntings and fancy lights to celebrate the birthday of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in a befitting manner.

From Chitral to DI Khan and Waziristan to Kohistan, great enthusiasm is being witnessed among all people to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi with great respect and admiration.

“I have completed the decoration of my house with fancy lights to celebrate the birthday of our beloved holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with great veneration,” said Haji Shahhehan, a resident of Nowshera.

He said the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a perfect role model for the entire mankind including military commanders, strategists, and peacemakers of all times.

The holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was mercy for all, he said, adding He (SAWW) won all the battles while leading from the front and defeated the opponent army in wars.

“No war or battle can be won by the military generals even in the modern era unless they knew about the strategy, strength and weakness of the opponent army to achieve objectives. The holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) knew about the weak and strong points of the opponents and achieved victory over them due to His matchless battlefield performance and military strategy” said Brigadier Retd Mahmood Shah, former Secretary Law and Order erstwhileFata while talking to APP.

“The success of war or battle largely depends upon the strategy formulated by a military commander, who fully knew about the rival army’s strength and shortcomings besides equipment and fighting ability of troops. A shrewd general always keeps his military loss minimum by designing the most successful strategy for waging a war or defending his territory,” said Brigadier (Retd) Mahmood Shah.

He said the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a role model for military commanders and strategists of all times as He (PBUH) had successfully commanded His followers and won all battles including famous battles of Badr, Uhud and Ditch (Khandaq).

“In another important aspect of a successful military strategy is selection and examination of the battleground besides stationing the army in the best position to win a war. In the battle of Badr, the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) reached well before the army of infidels and took control of the water wells, which in that time was very important as part of military strategy,” Brigadier Mahmood said.

Similarly in the battles of Uhad and Ditch, the last messenger of Allah stationed the army strategically at the best position and won all the battles due to his successful military strategy.

Unlike all the military strategies and commanders of that time in the Arab Peninsulas, the holy Prophet (PBUH) treated prisoners of war with kindness and set conditions for the prisoner of Badr War, who could not pay ransom, was teaching reading and writing to 10 Muslims.

“A general should never take decisions only on his own sweet will and make consultation with his fellows. We learnt from the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that He accepted proposals of fellows. In the battle of Ditch, Prophet Muhammad ordered the construction of a trench around Madina on the proposal of Hazrat Salman Farsi (RA) and had achieved all His objectives,” he said.

Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Chief Khatteeb KP said the arrival of Holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH was a great blessing for the entire humanity and was called Rehmatul Lil Aalamin.

He said the holy Prophet had stressed not to attack women, children and elderly besides those not participating in the battles.

He said that 12 Rabiul Awal was a significant day of realization for entire humanity including Muslim Ummah that Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) was sent for their reformations, so they must follow His (PBUH) Seerah for peace, brotherhood, kindness, and progress and prosperity in this world and hereafter.

“Before the advent of Islam, Arabs were deprived of all human, political, social and economic rights in the Arabian Peninsula where the custom of slavery, burial of female infants’ alive, worship of idols and tribal guerrilla warfare for petty issues were common phenomena,” he said.

“Slavery was a common practice in the Arab peninsula where slaves were sold like animals, and the rate of interest charged by capitalists and money launderers on loans was exorbitant. Women were deprived of all rights including inheritance in property and maltreated besides the ugly practices of burying female infants alive and worship of idols and statues built from stones and woods were in fashion,” Maulana Tayyab said.