Chairlift rope breaks in Upper Dir, injures 4

A mother and her children were among four people who were critically injured after the rope of their chairlift broke in the Makhnokhas Shangal area of Upper Dir on Sunday morning.

According to details, rescue sources and residents said the victims were crossing the river in the chairlift and when they reached the middle the chairlift’s ropes broke and it fell into the river, as a result, four people drowned, a private news channel reported.

The rescued persons reached the area and shifted injured people to the hospital for treatment.