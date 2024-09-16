Margalla Hills: A story of culinary haven to conservation battleground

In the cool embrace of Islamabad’s Margalla Hills, the clink of glasses, hum of conversations, and bursts of laughter once echoed through the twilight. Iconic eateries like Monal, La Montana, and Gloria Jean’s—known for hosting celebrations like corporate Iftar parties and farewell gatherings for retirees—are now facing a farewell of their own.

Following the Supreme Court’s recent order to demolish, the eateries on the hilltop have fallen silent, and the area has been formally handed over to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board. This decision, celebrated by environmentalists and conservationists, marks a triumph for preserving the region’s fragile ecosystem. However, it also signifies the end of an era for visitors who cherished the scenic peaks for solace and celebration, intertwining legal victory with disrupted livelihoods and memories.

“As someone in the corporate world, I’ve arranged numerous Iftar parties and private events at these establishments. There was something magical about gathering under the open sky, with the city twinkling below and the mountains watching over us. For many, these hills were where we celebrated milestones—birthdays, promotions, and anniversaries. The food, music, and ambiance made it more than just a meal; it was an experience,” said Faisal, a private bank official, recalling his memories in response to an APP’s question.

Kazim Abbas, a government official who was assigned to arrange farewell parties in the honour of his department’s retirees at these eateries, reflected nostalgically with understanding: “We’ve hosted countless retirement celebrations at Monal or La Montana. It became a tradition to gather one last time in the serene beauty of this iconic location. It’s heartbreaking to lose a place with so many memories, but I understand that this decision serves a greater cause. Protecting the environment and wildlife is something I appreciate, even if it means saying goodbye to our cherished places.”

A former worker at La Montana, Aman, shared with a heavy heart: “I worked at these restaurants for over a decade. It wasn’t just my livelihood; it was my passion. We saw families come year after year to celebrate life’s big moments—achievements, Ramazan Iftars, even quiet dinners. Now, all of that is gone. It’s hard to process. We’ve lost our jobs and our place in people’s stories. Nature is important, but personal loss is significant.”

Safwan Shahab Ahmed, Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Wildlife Foundation and a pioneer in the legal battle for the Margalla Hills, told APP: “This is a monumental win for the environment. The Margalla Hills are a crucial part of Islamabad’s natural heritage, home to countless species of flora and fauna threatened by unchecked commercialization. The Supreme Court’s decision to hand over the area to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board is a victory for all who care about preserving our natural resources. These hills are a living ecosystem that deserves protection. I’m overjoyed to see this chapter close and believe it’s a turning point for environmental conservation in Pakistan.”

“As we celebrate the preservation of this unique landscape, we must also address ongoing projects like Margalla Avenue, which threatens to cut through the very terrain we’re trying to protect, disrupting scenic beauty and natural habitats. We need a more cohesive, environmentally conscious approach to development—not just symbolic victories,” said a social activist, highlighting this emerging issue.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) is set to restore the hilltop on Pir Sohawa Road in the Margalla Hills National Park by dismantling former restaurant structures and rewilding the area. Their plan includes installing benches, local flora, and educational displays, alongside a water harvesting system. The IWMB has also announced strict regulations and monitoring to ensure the area remains clean and ecologically intact.

Senior journalist Fouzia Kulsoom Rana, well-versed in environmental journalism, echoing appreciation for the Supreme Court’s verdict, talking to this scribe said, “The Margalla Hills set to reclaim their lost natural splendor, symbolize the balance between progress and preservation. While the memories of the once-vibrant eateries will linger, their closure ushers in a new era of conservation. The hills will be remembered not just for their beauty but for the vital lesson they teach: protecting our irreplaceable natural heritage must always come first.”