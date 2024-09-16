13 dead, 1,366 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least 13 people were killed and 1,366 others injured in 1,294 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 585 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 781 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams. The data analysis showed that 738 drivers, 43 underage drivers, 168 pedestrians and 473 passengers were among victims of road accidents. The statistics showed that 246 accident were reported in Lahore, which affected 258 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 105 accidents and 106 victims, and at third Multan with 83 accidents and 92 victims. According to the data, 1,185 motorbikes, 66 auto-rickshaws, 119 motorcars, 23 vans, nine passenger buses, 27 trucks and 111 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.