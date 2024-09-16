Rs2.87b cancer initiative hits snag

A major project aimed at providing free cancer treatment to patients in Pakistan has been delayed by a year due to bureaucratic delays within the ministry of health. The project, which was set to begin this financial year, could not be included in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) due to the ministry’s failure to finalize the necessary paperwork on time.

The project, valued at Rs2.87 billion, was designed to provide free cancer treatment to patients in Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and other federally administered territories. According to official documents, an international Swiss company had committed to providing Rs2 billion for the project, including medicines, with the federal government responsible for covering the remaining Rs870 million. Despite assurances from the Ministry of Development and Planning to include the project in next year’s PSDP, the delay has put the aid from the Swiss company on hold, freezing the much-needed funds for the project.