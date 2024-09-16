PFC chief endorses PIAF-Pioneers

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has announced its support to PIAF-Pioneers Progressive Alliance in the upcoming Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) elections.

He made this announcement at a meeting with leading businessman Mian Anjum Nisar here on Sunday. He said the alliance has garnered backing from various industry stakeholders, including the PFC. This endorsement is seen as a strategic move to bolster the alliance’s position and influence within the LCCI. He said PFC’s support reflects a broader trend of industry groups rallying behind candidates and platforms they believe will best represent their interests and drive economic growth. He said Mian Anjum Nisar and his team would exclusively focus on key issues impacting the business community, aiming to address challenges and promote development within Lahore’s commercial sector. The election is anticipated to be a critical moment for shaping the future of the city’s business landscape, he concluded.