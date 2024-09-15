Super sub Nkunku gives unconvincing Chelsea win at Bournemouth

Christopher Nkunku came off the bench to score the winner four minutes from time as Chelsea ground out a 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday. The Blues rode their luck at the Vitality Stadium as Robert Sanchez saved a first-half penalty from Evanilson and Bournemouth twice hit the woodwork. But the strength in depth from Chelsea’s bloated squad, assembled for over £1 billion ($1.3 billion) in transfer fees, paid off late on. Jadon Sancho, introduced as a half-time substitute, impressed on his first appearance since joining from Manchester United on the final day of the transfer window. Nkunku span onto Sanchez’s pass and produced a clinical low finish for his first Premier League goal of the season.