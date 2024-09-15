Daily Times

Monday, September 16, 2024


Super sub Nkunku gives unconvincing Chelsea win at Bournemouth

AFP

Christopher Nkunku came off the bench to score the winner four minutes from time as Chelsea ground out a 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday. The Blues rode their luck at the Vitality Stadium as Robert Sanchez saved a first-half penalty from Evanilson and Bournemouth twice hit the woodwork. But the strength in depth from Chelsea’s bloated squad, assembled for over £1 billion ($1.3 billion) in transfer fees, paid off late on. Jadon Sancho, introduced as a half-time substitute, impressed on his first appearance since joining from Manchester United on the final day of the transfer window. Nkunku span onto Sanchez’s pass and produced a clinical low finish for his first Premier League goal of the season.

