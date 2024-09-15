Milan start huge week by destroying Venezia as Juve held at Empoli

AC Milan warmed up for the Champions League and next weekend’s Milan derby in the best possible fashion with Saturday’s 4-0 hammering of Venezia in Serie A, while Juventus stumbled to a goalless draw at Empoli.

Pressure had been building on Milan over the international break after just two points from their first three matches, and thousands of hardcore fans gathered outside the San Siro to show their support ahead of a big week for the seven-time European champions.

Paulo Fonseca’s team responded to that backing by sweeping sorry Venezia aside, racing into a four-goal lead within 29 minutes and cruising through the rest of the match.

Milan are eighth but will face Liverpool on Tuesday night in better spirits following their first win of the season, with a massive clash with champions Inter Milan coming a week on Sunday.

Inter have won the last six derbies, the most recent victory also securing last season’s Scudetto.

“It was important to win, and win in this manner, to give the players belief in what we’re doing,” said Fonseca to Sky.

“This week I’ve been thinking about Liverpool and Inter. I know how important the derby is… I know that we’ve not won the last few derbies, we’re working to hange that.”

Milan were ahead with less than two minutes on the clock when Theo Hernandez forced a low shot through Venezia goalkeeper Jesse Joronen, and the hosts doubled their lead in the 16th minute through Matteo Gabbia, who pushed home Christian Pulisic’s corner.

Venezia already had a mountain to climb but their hopes of getting anything from the match were ended by two soft penalties converted by Pulisic and Tammy Abraham on his full Milan debut.

England international Abraham pounced on a spilled Tijjani Reijnders shot and was clipped by Joronen, allowing Pulisic to roll home Milan’s third in the 22nd minute.

And Abraham completed the rout from the spot after Rafael Leao, who set up Hernandez’s opener, went down when his foot was stood on by Joel Schingtienne.

Francesco Zampano thought he had netted for Venezia in the 72nd minute, but the consolation goal was ruled out for Hans Nicolussi Caviglia clattering into Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s ankle.

Caviglia, whose surname means ankle in Italian, was then sent off for the rash challenge which was his second bookable offence in a matter of minutes, compounding a dreadful evening for rock-bottom Venezia.