Kane hat-trick sends Bayern Munich top of the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich maintained their perfect start to the season and jumped to the top of the Bundesliga table after hammering newly-promoted Holstein Kiel 6-1. Jamal Musiala scored the third fastest goal in Bundesliga history, giving Bayern the lead after just 15 seconds.

A mistake by Kiel captain Lewis Holtby opened the door for his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Harry Kane, who doubled Bayern’s lead seven minutes in.

“There was a difference in class today,” Holtby told Sky Germany afterwards. “It felt like they had an extra man out there, compliment to Bayern on a great performance.”

It went from bad to worse for the hosts, as Musiala took advantage of another defensive error to deliver a cross that was eventually turned into his own net by Nicolai Remberg. After just 13 minutes Bayern Munich were 3-0 up.

Three years on from their famous victory against Bayern in the second round of the German Cup, Kiel looked starstruck.

Kane scored his second just before the break, before substitute Michael Olise smashed in a rebound shortly after the hour mark. Armin Gigovic’s header gave the home fans something to cheer about, but Bayern had the last word as Kane dispatched an injury-time penalty to seal his hat-trick and an emphatic Bayern victory.