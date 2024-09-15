Perfect PSG stay ahead of Marseille and Monaco in Ligue 1

Ousmane Dembele scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to beat Brest 3-1 in Ligue 1 on Saturday, extending their perfect start to the French season and keeping them ahead of Marseille and Monaco at the top of the table.

Brest, preparing to make their debut in the Champions League next week, took the lead at the Parc des Princes when Romain Del Castillo converted a penalty on the half-hour mark. However, Dembele headed in from a Marco Asensio cross to equalise for PSG shortly before half-time, and two goals in two minutes in the second half sealed their fourth win in as many outings so far this season. Fresh from scoring twice in Spain’s 4-1 win in Switzerland last week, Fabian Ruiz curled in a fine strike to put PSG ahead on 73 minutes, and Dembele followed up to make it 3-1 a minute later after a Randal Kolo Muani effort had been thwarted.

Luis Enrique’s team have now scored 16 goals altogether in four Ligue 1 games since the close-season departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, and are in good shape heading into Wednesday’s Champions League opener against Girona.

“As a coach the objective is always to improve,” Luis Enrique said. “This season so far is the continuation of what we saw at the end of last season.”

Meanwhile, Brest are struggling to follow up on last season’s surprise third-place finish and have lost three of four games so far before meeting Sturm Graz on their European debut. PSG are two points clear at the top from Marseille and Monaco, who both recorded impressive wins earlier on Saturday.