I’m angry and upset: Atiqa Odho

Veteran actress Atiqa Odho – known for her iconic roles in hit dramas like Dasht, Nijaat, and Besharam – has shared her profound concern over the deteriorating situation in Pakistan. ?In a recent appearance on podcast, Odho expressed her frustration and heartbreak, reflecting on the country’s challenges and urging accountability from all segments of society.

The actress, who has been an integral part of the Pakistani entertainment industry since the early nineties, did not hold back in sharing her views.?”I tear up when I see this country. My kids were born and raised here. I am angry and upset and I am not going to apologise for it,” Odho stated, her voice heavy with emotion. “Nobody has the right to do what they are doing to our country.”

Odho, who is currently co-hosting Kia Drama Haiwith Mukarram Kaleem, went on to emphasize her long-standing contribution to Pakistan, having worked in various capacities since she was 18 years old.?”I have served my country. I am 56 and I have been working since I was 18. I am not afraid to share my opinion,” she said, pointing out the shared responsibility for the nation’s current state.

In a candid and impassioned moment, the actress held both political elites and the public accountable for the country’s downfall. ?”Everyone has contributed to the problems this country faces-every influential person, the public, the political elites. Everybody is responsible for where we are now,” she added, lamenting how the nation has been let down by its own people.

Her remarks have resonated deeply with social media users, who praised her for speaking openly about the country’s issues. Many have agreed with her sentiments, lauding her for addressing the emotional weight of the nation’s struggles with such clarity.