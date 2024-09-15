Mahira Khan celebrates Azlan’s birthday with touching throwback photo

Mahira Khan – Pakistan’s renowned actress and a household name – has taken to social media to celebrate her son Azlan’s birthday with a touching tribute that reflects their deep bond.

The celebrated actress, who began her illustrious career as a VJ before transitioning into a prominent acting career, has always been open about her life as a mother.?Mahira, who married young and became a mother at the age of 24, has often shared glimpses of her life with Azlan, who has grown up in the public eye alongside his superstar mother.

On Azlan’s special day, Mahira Khan posted a nostalgic message alongside a cherished photograph, capturing a tender moment from when Azlan was a baby. The image shows a young Mahira holding her infant son with a look of profound love and affection.

In her heartfelt birthday message, Mahira Khan reflected on the journey they have shared, noting how Azlan has been a constant source of support through the highs and lows of her career. ?”From the moment you came into my life, you have been my greatest blessing. Watching you grow from a tiny baby in my arms to the young man you are today has been the most incredible journey. Happy Birthday, Azlan. You have always been my rock, and I am so proud of the person you have become,” Mahira wrote.

The post has resonated deeply with fans, who have followed Mahira’s career and her evolution as a mother. The picture and message not only celebrate Azlan’s birthday but also highlight the strong, supportive relationship between mother and son.