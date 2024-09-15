Julie Bowen reveals what her friendship with Sofia Vergara is really like

Nothing can come between this Family. Despite rumors of a feud between the two, Modern Family costars Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara’s friendship is stronger than ever. “We get along like a house on fire,” Julie told E! News in an exclusive interview. Which is why she was “blown away” by the idea that she was ever at odds with the America’s Got Talent judge. “We are absolutely, completely different,” she acknowledged. “I like to wear the baggiest, grossest underwear and show them to her and she’s like, ‘Please, why are you wearing that?’ She used to leave little thong underwear for me in my trailer, and I was like, ‘What is this? What is this tiny scrap of fabric?’ Because she wants me to be more of a woman.” Undergarments aside, “I love her,” the Happy Gilmore actress continued. “She’s confident, she’s funny. I’ll never understand why there’s this scarcity mentality about women. It’s like, if two or more get together they must be either witches in a coven or they hate each other. Guess what? We’re witches.”