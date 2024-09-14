Livingstone levels T20 series for England against Australia

Liam Livingstone said he is thriving on extra responsibility up the order after his 87 levelled England’s T20 international series with Australia at 1-1 on Friday with one match to play.

Australia had posted a big total of 193/6 thanks to Jake Fraser-McGurk’s first international 50 and contributions from captain Travis Head (31) and Josh Inglis (42).

But Livingstone had a starring role with both bat and ball to set up a winner takes all clash for the series in Manchester on Sunday. In his 50th T20 international, the spinner was the pick of the England bowlers with 2-16 despite only bowling three overs.

He then came to the crease with the hosts 34-2 inside four overs. Stand-in captain Phil Salt’s 39 off 23 deliveries helped his side rebuild but it was a blistering 90-run partnership off 47 balls between Livingstone and Jacob Bethell that swung the game England’s way.

“It is not easy coming in a five, six or seven. So moving up the order it gives me a bit more responsibility, time to bat, and I feel I am in decent nick at the moment with bat and ball,” said Livingstone, who has been hampered by injuries in recent years.

“Towards the end of the Hundred I felt I was getting my body back to normal, which is a thing that has bothered me the last couple of years. “It has taught me a few life lessons but I am enjoying my cricket and playing with a smile on my face.”