Hareem Farooq says her character in ‘Bismil’ is not innocent at all

Hareem Farooq, one of Pakistan’s leading actresses, recently opened up about her role in the popular drama serial Bismil.

The show, which has quickly gained high ratings and significant viewership, revolves around a complex love triangle and themes of greed and toxicity.

Hareem Farooq stars alongside veteran actors Nauman Ijaz and Savera Nadeem, with the plot taking a controversial turn as it explores the relationship between an older man and his gold-digging second wife.

The drama, which has captivated audiences, portrays Farooq in the role of Masooma, a character far from innocent despite her name. Masooma initially sets her sights on marrying the son but quickly shifts her attention to the father, Tauqeer, played by Nauman Ijaz, when her initial plan fails.

The storyline has drawn considerable attention, with viewers expressing strong negative reactions toward both Masooma and Tauqeer, whose relationship is seen as manipulative and exploitative.

Speaking about her portrayal of Masooma during an appearance on a TV show, Hareem Farooq revealed her initial reaction to the script.

“When I first read the script, I was blown away by how complex and layered Masooma’s character is. But one thing is certain-Masooma is anything but ‘masoom’ [innocent]. I cannot relate to her negativity at all,” Farooq shared. The actress also noted that while she often taps into her “inner darkness” to portray difficult characters, Masooma’s particular brand of cunning and greed posed a unique challenge. “I thought I would be able to draw on something within myself to play her, but with Masooma, I couldn’t find that negativity in me.”

Bismil has sparked widespread discussions on social media, with fans and critics alike weighing in on the moral dilemmas presented in the show. As the story unfolds, it continues to raise questions about materialism, power dynamics and the consequences of selfish choices in relationships.