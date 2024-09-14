Shahrukh Khan visits hospital to see Deepika’s newborn

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the hospital to meet actress Deepika Padukone and her newborn daughter.

Late at night, Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Foundation Hospital to see Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh’s newborn daughter.

The couple’s daughter was born on September 8 and a video circulating on social media showed Shah Rukh Khan arriving at the hospital in his white Rolls-Royce.

Prior to Shah Rukh Khan, several prominent personalities, including Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, had visited the hospital to congratulate Deepika and Ranveer on the birth of their daughter. Mukesh Ambani was among the first to arrive and extended his congratulations to the couple.