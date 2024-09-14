Sohail Sameer heaps praise on Fawad Khan

Pakistan senior actor Sohail Sameer lavished his praise on superstar Fawad Khan.

Expressing his thoughts, Sameer said: “People should say to me that the kind of work, you have done can take place of Fawad Khan. But I can never replace Fawad Khan, because he does great hard work.”

“Though, I am happy with what I have achieved. Today, I and Fawad are shooting in the project “Shandur” together. We are performing the roles of siblings in that project,” the “Guddu” star said.

Sameer acknowledged the qualities of the “Zindagi Gulzar Hai” star, saying, “Fawad Khan is a very humble person, who never looked for stardom. When I look after Fawad, I have also expressed gratitude for being thankful for what I have achieved.”