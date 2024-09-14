Who is Johnny Lever’s favourite Pakistani cricketer?

Bollywood legendary comedian Johnny Lever has revealed the names of his favourite Pakistani cricketers. He said he like the cricketing mindset of Zaheer Abbas and World Cup winner Imran Khan. In a viral video on the social media, he also talked about how the subtle style of comedic genius Moeen Akhtar and Amanullah appealed him. However among the two mentioned names above, he chose Imran Khan as his favourite player. He also said he shared a great deal of friendship with Moeen Akhtar, Omer Sharif and Amanullah.