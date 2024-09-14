Bilawal hits out at Imran for ‘targeting’ army chief, CJP

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday expressed strong disapproval of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan’s alleged statements targeting Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa cautioning that such actions would have serious consequences. Addressing a National Assembly session chaired by Deputy Speaker, the PPP chief praised the people of Rahim Yar Khan for rejecting divisive politics, stating, “The people of Rahim Yar Khan have defeated the politics of hatred, division, and backbiting. I extend my gratitude to them.” Bilawal further noted the victory of the party’s candidate in Punjab, attributing it to the defeat of “the politics of backbiting and hatred.” submission.

Turning his attention to Imran Khan, Bilawal alleged that the deposed premier had attacked constitutional institutions to further his political interests. “Prisoner number 804 has attacked every institution in the country to secure personal relief,” Bilawal said.

“Imran Khan and his party will be responsible for the consequences if the statement is proven to be his,” Bilawal stressed, adding that the democratic system would withstand such challenges.