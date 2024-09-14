Two cops martyred in Kuchlak explosion

At least two police officials were killed in a blast near a police mobile van in Kuchlak town on Saturday. The police added that rescue teams had reached the incident site situated near Quetta following the explosion.

Two cops injured in the incident were rushed to a hospital for treatment. One of them was pronounced dead after examination by doctors upon arrival at the hospital, while the other also succumbed to his wounds soon after, the police said.

The senior superintendent of police (operations) earlier said condition of the other policeman was critical.

Police said 8-10 kilogramme explosive material was used in the time bomb on Bostan road that targetted the police van.

In another deadly attack on police earlier this week, a remote-controlled bomb attack on a police van in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) South Waziristan injured 13 people, including six police personnel and seven civilians.

Police officials said the bomb had exploded on a police van at Kir Kot Road in the Wana Rustam Bazar following which the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, while one of the critically injured victims of the attack had been shifted to Dera Ismail Khan.

As Pakistan teeters in its struggle to overcome several challenges including economic instability and political unrest, terrorism adds to the country’s woes as the terror incidents witnessed a surge in August.