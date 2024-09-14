Four students expelled from school for using social media platform, TikTok

A principal expelled four students from school after their video, which was filmed in the classroom, went viral on social media platform, TikTok. The video, which was shot by the 10th-grade students at Government High School Danna Kol, went viral on social media, prompting swift action from the school administration and expelled the four students. Upon discovering the video went viral on TikTok, the school’s headmaster took immediate disciplinary measures. The four students involved were expelled from the school, and their textbooks were confiscated. In addition to the expulsion, the students were issued “bad character” certificates, a move that further tarnishes their academic records. The headmaster stated that such actions were necessary to maintain discipline and uphold the school’s reputation. However, the decision to expel the students has sparked controversy.