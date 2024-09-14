Weekly inflation rises by 0.01%

Weekly inflation showed a slight increase of 0.01%, with the annual inflation rate recorded at 14.36%, according to the latest report from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The report highlights fluctuating prices of essential commodities, with some items becoming more expensive while others witnessed a price drop. During the past week, the prices of 15 essential commodities saw an uptick, while 14 items experienced a decrease.

Among the most significant increases was chicken, which became more expensive by Rs16 per kg. The cost of electricity per unit also rose by 26 paisas.

Staple food items such as daal channa saw a price hike of Rs9.26 per kg, while garlic became more expensive by Rs12 per kg. Meat products also recorded an increase, with beef prices rising by Rs11 per kg and mutton by Rs14 per kg.

On the other hand, there was some relief for consumers as the price of bananas decreased by Rs8 per dozen. Daal maash saw a price reduction of Rs8 per kg, while the price of a 20kg bag of flour dropped by Rs17. Eggs also became cheaper, with the price per dozen falling by Rs3.

The mixed trend in the prices of essential commodities continues to affect households across the country, with fluctuating food costs and rising utility rates adding to the financial strain.