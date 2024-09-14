Gold rates up by Rs.400 per tola to Rs.266,300

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.400 and was sold at Rs.266,300 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs.265,900 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.343 to Rs. 228,309 from Rs. 227,966 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.209,283 from Rs. 208,970, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,529.14, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $2,577 from $2,566, the Association reported.