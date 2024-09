Vibrant democracy, resilient nation: President

President Asif Ali Zardari his commitment to democracy on World Democracy Day, said that the resolution of the nation’s issues lied in a vibrant and inclusive democratic process.

“We commemorate World Democracy Day to highlight the importance of democracy in empowering citizens and promoting their active participation in the political process,” he said in a message issued by the President House.

He said democracy stood as the cornerstone of a just society, advocating for the protection of fundamental rights and enabling political, economic, and social inclusion.

This year, he said the global theme highlighted the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in advancing good governance. “AI has the potential to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public administration, making it a key tool in modern governance. AI can provide data-driven insights and thus make the democratic process more transparent and accessible for voters by sharing important information about the candidates and their policies,” he added.

President Zardari emphasized that democracy stoodd for people’s participation in the political process, political pluralism, and people’s rights. Its advocacy for the political, economic and social rights of citizens distinguishes it from other forms of government.

He said the political landscape of the country had witnessed many challenges. Leaders like Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto made immense contributions to the restoration and strengthening of democratic processes in the country. Their unwavering commitment and sacrifice serve as a reminder of the continuous struggle to uphold democratic values, he added.

“As we observe this day, we also recognize the role that our Parliament plays in safeguarding democracy by representing the will of the people, formulating public policy, and addressing the nation’s most pressing challenges. It is the Primary forum for addressing grievances, ensuring inclusivity, and fostering a resilient future for Pakistan, the president said.

He said “it is through democratic principles that we can achieve equality, socio-economic justice, the rule of law, and freedom of expression”.

President Zardari stressed that as Pakistan faced contemporary challenges, it was highly essential to strengthen democratic institutions, undertake reforms, and work collectively to consolidate democracy.

“Let us recommit ourselves to upholding democratic values and ensuring that democracy continues to flourish in Pakistan,” he added.

Prime Minister: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to democracy, constitutionalism, rule of law, and human rights on the occasion of International Day of Democracy.

In a message, the prime minister emphasized that democracy was a fundamental value of human society.

“Our government’s commitment to constitutionalism, democracy, rule of law and human rights is firm and unwavering. Adherence to these democratic values is our calling as a nation,” he added.

The prime minister called for continuing the efforts to build a more inclusive, just, and equal world for all.

“Together, we can strengthen the foundations of democracy and ensure that it serves as a beacon of hope and progress for future generations,” he added.

Bilawal: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday reaffirmed his party’s resolute commitment to upholding democratic values, defending human rights, and promoting inclusive governance.

In a message on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy on September 15, he highlighted that democracy is not just a system of government but the foundation for a society where every citizen’s voice is heard, respected, and protected.

He stressed that the journey towards a stronger democracy is a continuous process requiring vigilance, perseverance, and the active participation of all segments of society.

“Democracy thrives when the rule of law prevails, when institutions are strengthened, and when the rights of the people are safeguarded against oppression and inequality,” he remarked.

Bilawal Bhutto also endorsed the United Nations’ theme for this year’s International Day of Democracy: “Ensuring effective governance of AI at all levels.”

He emphasized the importance of responsible and ethical governance of artificial intelligence, stressing that emerging technologies must serve the people and be harnessed to promote transparency, accountability, and human rights.

Bilawal Bhutto further called for collective efforts to protect democratic processes and institutions, especially in times when they are under threat.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s progress and prosperity are inextricably linked with its democratic evolution.

“PPP has always been at the forefront of the struggle for democracy, from the leadership of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the sacrifices of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Our Party remains dedicated to ensuring that the democratic ideals our three generations fought for continue to flourish in Pakistan,” he added.

He also encouraged the youth to actively engage in the democratic process, recognizing them as the driving force behind Pakistan’s future. He stressed that their involvement is essential for ensuring a more inclusive, transparent, and accountable governance system.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterating the PPP’s commitment to strengthening democracy in Pakistan and ensuring that the principles of justice, equality, and human dignity form the bedrock of the nation’s governance.

He urged the nation to uphold these values and work towards building a Pakistan that truly embodies the spirit of democracy in both the traditional and digital realms.