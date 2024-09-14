Hafiz Naeem warns of judicial trust crisis

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman accused the federal government of cherry-picking judges in the Supreme Court.

He made these remarks during a press conference in Karachi. Rehman said that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa should have cleared his position regarding the age of judges, adding that people’s trust in judiciary would erode if the judges were cherry-picked.

“I hope the CJP will come forward and categorically tell the nation that he doesn’t have any interest in the extension of his tenure,” he added.

Highlighting the government’s intervention in judicial matters, he cautioned the government of staying away from judicial matters and not making any amendments in an agreed-by-all constitution.

He urged the government to take notice of the remarks made by the recently appointed Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Salman Akram Raja in which he disclosed that his family was receiving threats from unknown people.

Rehman said people and armed forced should never be at loggerheads with each other, adding that situation in southern districts of KP was already worsening, which he said, must be concern for the security agencies and the government.

He said people were joining the JI in droves as they saw a hope in this party.

He also demanded reduction in power bills as more people were becoming unemployed with every passing day.