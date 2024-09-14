PM’s youth program announces interview panel

The Prime Minister’s Youth Program has unveiled a distinguished panel for interviewing candidates for the upcoming National Youth Council batch. This panel comprises esteemed figures committed to advancing youth development and engagement across the country. The panel includes Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission; Ms. Gulmina Bilal Ahmed, Chairperson of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission; Dr. Syeda Amina Batool, Member of Parliament and Focal Person for the Green Youth Movement and International Relations; Dr. Sameera Rehman, Rector of Superior University; Mr. Owais Rauf, Chairman of the Board of Governors at the University of Lahore; Ms. Zahra Jabeen; and Mr. Iftikhar Ahmed, a resource person from the British Council. Dr. Mohammad Ali Malik, Deputy Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, will also be a part of the panel. This panel has been carefully selected to ensure a comprehensive and rigorous selection process, combining expertise in education, professional training, parliamentary affairs, and international youth engagement. The process will include clear criteria for selection, detailed guidelines for desired qualifications, and standardized evaluation forms to ensure consistency and fairness.