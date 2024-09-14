Two children die of malaria in Khairpur

Two children died of malaria in Simon Khan Channu village of Rasoolabad near Khairpur, local said on Saturday. According to report a number of children are suffering from malaria in the area.

The deceased children were identified as 3-year-old Nishat and one-year-old Ilyas. The death of two children in the same village caused panic in the village and the villagers protested against the incompetence of the health department.

The villagers said due to the malaria, our children have died and many children are still suffering from malaria but no team has been sent by the health department.

We have informed District Health Officer a week ago about spread of malaria among the children in the village and despite that no team has come due to which our two children died, they further said.