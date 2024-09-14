Court acquits brother who murdered his three sisters

A district and sessions court in Muzaffargarh ordered release of Abdul Basit who murdered his three minor sisters in Thermal Colony on Saturday.

According to police record, on July 18, 2023, the accused brutally slaughtered his three sisters who were identified as Abhi Fatima who was seven years old, Zohra was eight years old while Arisha was 11 years old. Their bodies were found in a quarter located beside their house. Soon after the incident police arrested their real brother Abdul Basit who admitted killing his three sisters Sources further said that later parents of the deceased girls pardoned their son and filed a settlement petition in the court and withdrew their case. After withdrawal of the case, the court directed to release Abdul Basit immediately.