Met department predicts rain, thunderstorms across country

The Met Department has predicted rain, squalls, and thunderstorms in Islamabad and its adjoining areas, in its latest weather advisory.

While hot and dry conditions will prevail in most districts of Sindh, other areas of the country are likely to experience unstable weather. The coastal areas of Sindh, including Karachi, are expected to remain partly cloudy.

Rainfall is forecast for key areas in northern Punjab, including Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and Mianwali, with the possibility of showers in Sargodha, Khushab, and Talagang. Other regions such as Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Mandi Bahauddin are also expected to receive rain.

Further showers with thunder are likely in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, and Jhang. Rain may occur in parts of south Punjab, including DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Layyah, and Bhakkar.

The weather department also forecasts strong winds and thunderstorms for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, with heavy rain and hail expected in some areas.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, showers are predicted in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Balakot, and Buner. Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, and DI Khan are also likely to experience thunderstorms. In Balochistan, strong winds and rain are expected in Zhob, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Loralai, and Qila Saifullah.

The Met Department has urged residents of affected areas to take precautionary measures in anticipation of potentially hazardous weather conditions.