Punjab Govt reduces court fees, notification issued

The Punjab government has officially reduced court fees following approval from Governor Sardar Salim Haider. The Board of Revenue Punjab has issued a notification outlining the changes.

According to the notification, a one-time court fee of Rs 100 has been set for obtaining a certified copy of orders or judgments from civil courts, while the fee for the same from the High Court is Rs 500.

Under the Punjab Tenancy Act 1887, a one-time court fee of Rs 500 has been established for filing a review petition with the Board of Revenue or commissioners, as well as for review petitions filed under Section 15 of the CPC in the High Court.

Additionally, for cases in customs, excise, land revenue, and civil courts with a value under Rs 10,000, the court fee has been reduced to Rs 10, down from Rs 500 for revenue or rent applications.