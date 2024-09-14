Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Allah has bestowed upon Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the highest and most esteemed position among humanity. He has endowed Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with numerous qualities and characteristics that set them apart from all other prophets and beings in the universe. In elucidating the grandeur and exaltation of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Allah has enshrined countless virtues within him.

In this earthly realm, for the guidance of humanity, after Allah, it is only Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who possesses a complete guide to human existence, ensuring the prosperity of mankind by following his teachings. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the guide of humanity, serves as the finest example for all beings until the end of time.

The love and belief in Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are the foundational elements of a Muslim’s faith, a great blessing from Allah. It is a profound grace and wealth that He has brought us into the Ummah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and granted us the ability to follow his teachings. Love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) surpasses all worldly affections and is the means to attain success in both this world and the Hereafter, as well as a conduit to earn the love of Allah.

We should carry Prophet’s (PBUH) mission into the world and lead our lives in accordance with his guidance.

A person cannot be considered a true believer until they hold the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) dearer than their parents, children, and all other individuals. Once, Hazrat Umar (RA) expressed, “Ya Rasool Allah, I love you more than anything in this world except myself.” To which the Prophet (PBUH) replied, “O Umar, your faith will not be complete until I am dearer to you than yourself.” Thus, Umar (RA) affirmed, “, now you are dearer to me than even myself,” signifying the completeness of his faith.

There is no doubt that the blessed personality of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), after Allah, embodies the most perfect guide to complete human guidance. Islamic etiquette and moral values form the foundation of harmonious societal living.

Their absence deprives human life of its beauty. The importance of good manners is evident from numerous Hadiths, wherein the actions of those excelling in worship and asceticism are questioned solely based on their lack of good manners. Good character doesn’t just pertain to conversation and behaviour; it encompasses the adoption of all aspects of Islamic culture. Allah has blessed Muslims with great wealth, which is the embodiment of ethics.

Our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) epitomised the highest ethical standards. Those who benefited from his teachings and improved their character were elevated in his sight. When someone asked Syeda Aesha (RA) about the character of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), she replied, “Have you not read the Quran? He (PBUH) was the highest exemplar of good character. His(PBUH) entire life was a practical interpretation of the Quran.”

The Prophet’s (PBUH) blessed life is a living commentary on the Quran. He(PBUH) was the bearer of mercy to the world, the harbinger of peace, a paragon of good behaviour with elders, and a model of tenderness with children. He(PBUH) was the finest leader and ruler. The Quran attests to this, as do the Companions and the pure wives. Astonishingly, even the worst adversaries of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who hurled all sorts of accusations at him, could never utter a word against his character and conduct.

Remarkably, even his contemporaries who opposed him acknowledged his excellence in ethics and behaviour. This is why every aspect and facet of the Seerah (biography) of the Prophet (PBUH) shines brightly. From the day of his birth to the day of his departure from this world, every moment has been preserved by the grace of Allah. The followers of the Prophet (PBUH) have safeguarded every gesture and through authentic chains of transmission, have delivered it to us.

Since the month of Rabi’ al-Awwal, the month of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessed birth, is a month of felicity, as Muslims, it is our duty not only to acknowledge but also to pledge that we will embellish our character and conduct by acting upon the teachings of the Last Prophet, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). We should carry his mission into the world and lead our lives in accordance with his guidance. If we, as Muslims, are successful in doing so, then undoubtedly, we will not only attain success in this world but also in the Hereafter, by the Will of Allah.

