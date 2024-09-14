Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH): Nation celebrates

Muslims all over the world including Pakistan are excited to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on September 17 with great enthusiasm and fervour.

With just three days to go, the entire country is abuzz with excitement as preparations reach its final stage. Bazaars, shopping centers, and streets are adorned with vibrant decorations, colourful lights, and intricate paperwork, creating a mesmerizing spectacle, said a report aired by PTV news channel.

Government buildings, mosques, and private homes are illuminated with elaborate lighting arrangements, radiating a sense of joy and devotion, said a citizen.

The air is filled with the sweet scent of traditional sweets and the sound of Naats as people from all walks of life come together to express their love and reverence for the Holy Prophet (PBUH), said another citizen.

Religious scholars and clerics are delivering sermons and lectures, highlighting the teachings and significance of the Prophet’s life, said a religious scholar.

“Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is a reminder of the Prophet’s (PBUH) message of peace, love, and compassion. We must strive to follow his teachings and spread harmony in society

“Imam Muhammad Ali from Lahore said.

“The Prophet (PBUH) taught us the importance of unity and brotherhood. On this day, we must come together and strengthen our bonds with each other,” Imam Masjid Muhammad Ibrahim from Islamabad added.

“We have been selling traditional sweets and decorations for weeks now. The demand is high, and we are working day and night to meet the orders,” Muhammad Saleem, Sweet Shop owner in Lahore said.

“We are offering special discounts on our products to cater to the large number of customers. It is a busy time for us, but we are enjoying the festive atmosphere,” Ali Hassan, a shop owner in Islamabad.

“People are buying a lot of decorations, lights, and garlands from me. I am working day and night to keep up with the demand,” Muhammad Aslam, a Vendor in Karachi said.

“This is the peak season for us vendors. We work hard to provide the best products to the people and they respond by buying from us in large quantities,” another Vendor added.