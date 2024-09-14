Fifteen killed in various accidents

As many as five passengers, including women, have died on the spot while other dozens sustained injuries after a

over-speeding bus overturned and fell into a ravine at National Highway Dhana Sar district Zhob Quetta city of Balochistan on Saturday morning.

According to initial reports, Levies forces at that time confirmed that the bus was travelling at a high speed, and suddenly, a loud bang in which five passengers of the bus died on the spot while others around twenty-four were injured, a private news channel reported. The passenger bus was travelling from Islamabad to Quetta, rescue sources added. Rescue teams were quickly dispatched to the scene and they worked tirelessly to retrieve the survivors and the deceased.

The Levies forces along with local authorities coordinated the rescue efforts and emergency medical services were provided to those in need.

An investigation into the accident has been launched to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the tragedy, local police mentioned. The authorities have promised to take action against those responsible for the accident, including the bus driver and the transportation company if negligence would be found to be a contributing factor.

Charsadda: Five family members including three children were killed when the roof of a house collapsed in Turangzai areas of Charsadda.

According to rescue sources, a dilapidated roof of a house collapsed in Khat Koroona village of Turangzai due to a windstorm. As a result, five family members including the father, mother and their three children were killed in the incident. The bodies were retrieved by locals and rescue workers and shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Charsadda.

Mardan: At least five family persons including women were killed when a fire broke out in a mud house at Rustam Bagh Jibran area of Mardan on early Saturday morning.

As per initial reports, rescue officials 1122 said that the house, built on a mountain, served as an accommodation for the devotees of a nearby shrine, a private news channels reported. Upon receiving the information, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze. The bodies were later shifted to a hospital.