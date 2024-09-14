Moot mulls ways to empower women agri workers

The Provincial Advocacy Forum for the Empowerment of Women Agriculture Workers of Punjab convened at Faletti’s Hotel, Lahore, to address the critical issues faced by women agricultural workers (WAWs) and to chart a path forward for their empowerment. Organized by AwazCDS-Pakistan, the forum brought together civil society organizations (CSOs), government officials, media personnel, members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs), youth, and academia to engage in this vital discussion.

Mr. Zia ur Rehman, Chief Executive of AwazCDS-Pakistan, opened the forum by underscoring the importance of advocating for the rights and empowerment of WAWs in Punjab. He appreciated the efforts of Government of Punjab and welcomed the inclusion of Women Agriculture Workers as formal labor in the Punjab Labour Code 2024, acknowledging it as a significant step forward. However, he also critiqued the definition of agricultural workers in the code, pointing out that it is not fully aligned with the agriculture sector, necessitating revisions to ensure that WAWs receive proper recognition and protection under the law. Echoing his concerns, many labor leaders and civil society actors at the forum called for a revision of the Labour Code 2024 to better empower workers and laborers in the province.

The forum featured testimonials from WAW members from both Sindh and Punjab, who shared their personal stories, highlighting the struggles of low wages, lack of social protection, early marriages, and limited access to resources and healthcare. These heartfelt narratives served as a powerful reminder of the systemic barriers WAWs face and the urgent need for legislative reforms.

Mr. Farooq Tariq, General Secretary of the Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee, spoke passionately about the need to protect WAWs and urged civil society to unite in advocating for these necessary changes. He emphasized the importance of collective bargaining and representation for women workers in the agricultural sector, noting the vital role WAWs play in Pakistan’s economy.

Dr. Alia Batool, Lecturer at the University of the Punjab, shared valuable insights into the rights and challenges of WAWs. She highlighted the physical toll of fieldwork on women, the scarcity of health services, and the pressing need for legislative measures that protect their rights and ensure access to basic facilities.

Mr. Rao Zahid Mehmood, Deputy Secretary of the Labour & Human Resource Department, Punjab, provided an in-depth briefing on the newly introduced Punjab Labour Code 2024. He explained that the code aims to streamline labor laws across sectors, including agriculture, and apply uniform protections to all workers. He welcomed suggestions from stakeholders to further refine the law, assuring participants that the government is open to recommendations for improving labor law, particularly for women agricultural workers.

A plenary discussion followed, where participants engaged in a lively debate on the need for new legislation and effective implementation mechanisms to support WAWs. The dialogue highlighted the importance of policy reforms in Punjab to address the specific challenges faced by women in agriculture. Participants from various sectors, including CSOs, government bodies, media, MPAs, and the legal fraternity, actively contributed, emphasizing the collective commitment to advancing the rights of WAWs through legislation and advocacy.

Ms. Mumtaz Begum, MPA from the Pakistan Muslim League (N), also joined the forum, expressing her determination to be a vocal advocate for WAWs in the Punjab Assembly. She committed to closely reviewing the challenges faced by WAWs and vowed to bring their issues to the floor of the assembly, ensuring that their voices are heard and their rights protected.

The forum concluded with a call to action, with Mr. Zia ur Rehman committing to review the Punjab Labour Code in light of WAWs’ rights and to present comprehensive recommendations to the government for further consideration. He expressed his gratitude to all participants for their valuable contributions and reaffirmed AwazCDS-Pakistan’s commitment to continued advocacy and collaboration. The event ended on a hopeful note, with participants expressing optimism about the concrete steps discussed to advance the cause of WAWs.