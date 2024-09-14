Hawaii wildfire tragedy was ‘years in the making,’ probe says

The scale of a tragic wildfire that swept through a Hawaiian island last year, killing over 100 people, was the result of a complex interaction of factors that were “years in the making,” an official report said Friday. Downed power lines are believed to have set fire to vegetation on the holiday idyll of Maui on August 8, with the rapidly spreading blaze leveling the historic town of Lahaina.

Fast moving flames caught islanders unaware, with some people only learning there was a fire when they saw it for themselves, leading to criticism that authorities had mishandled the disaster.

Days after the blaze and amid fierce criticism that the island’s warning sirens had not been sounded, the head of Maui’s emergency management agency resigned.

The second phase of a report ordered by the state’s attorney general was published Friday, and concluded that a confluence of factors and institutional failings had contributed to the heavy toll in both life and property.

“The devastation caused by the Lahaina fire cannot be connected to one specific organization, individual, action or event,” said Steve Kerber of the Fire Safety Research Institute, an independent agency appointed by the state to examine the disaster.

“The conditions that made this tragedy possible were years in the making,” he told reporters in Honolulu on Friday. The report said local governments, businesses and the population at large did not sufficiently understand the risk from wildfires, often ignoring so-called “red-flag” days when wind conditions allow a fire to spread rapidly.

It also concluded that infrastructure standards, including how communities are planned, were decades out of date, and insufficient attention was paid to keeping populated areas free of combustible vegetation that feeds fires.