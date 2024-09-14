UN official says Sudan IDP women in desperate need of protection

A United Nations official returning from Sudan described on Friday how women and girls fleeing the civil war there had been “stripped bare of their basic necessities,” struggling for food, water and safety.

“We all know that war is ugly, but this is one of the ugliest situations that I have ever witnessed in my entire life,” said Laila Baker, a regional director at the UN Population Fund. “Picture thousands of women crowded into a shelter where (there is) no clean water, no hygiene, not enough food for their next meal, no medical care,” she said.