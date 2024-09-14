Army chief vows support for KP Police amid rise in terror attacks

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has vowed that the Pakistan Army will continue to extend full support to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Police and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in the newly merged districts along the Afghan border, the military said on Friday.

His remarks came as the police protested across southern K-P over the killing of a colleague on polio duty.

General Munir made these comments while visiting troops in Orakzai District, where they had recently taken part in counter-terrorism operations in the Tirah Valley and surrounding areas. During the visit, he was briefed on the overall security situation and ongoing intelligence-based counter-terrorism operations aimed at ensuring stability in the region.

“Pak Army will continue to provide all-out support to K-P Police and other LEAs in enabling them to perform their duties in the newly merged districts,” General Munir said, according to a statement from the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He commended the efforts of the police and LEAs in K-P and highlighted the importance of further enhancing their capabilities.

The COAS’s visit came amid mounting unrest within the police ranks. Protests erupted following the killing of a police officer guarding a polio vaccination team in the southern district of Bannu on Thursday.

The protest gained further momentum when police officers from Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, and Bajaur announced solidarity strikes. Police in Lakki Marwat had earlier launched their own sit-in following increasing attacks on officers. In Bajaur, officers declared a boycott of polio security duty after a policeman and a polio worker were killed in a targeted attack in Salarzai tehsil.

Bajaur police personnel also staged a sit-in at the district headquarters in Khar, issuing a five-day ultimatum to the government, warning that they would resign en masse if their demands for better security were not met.

In light of the escalating tensions, COAS Gen Munir emphasised the military’s unwavering support to local law enforcement, praising their contributions to the counter-terrorism efforts.

“The sacrifice of our martyrs strengthens our resolve to fight with utmost dedication and spirit of sacrifice,” General Munir stated, paying tribute to the fallen soldiers and police officers.

He also reiterated the army’s determination to defeat terrorism comprehensively and dismantle hostile networks operating in the area.

“The hard-earned peace achieved through the nation’s great sacrifices will be maintained at all costs,” the army chief declared, underscoring the importance of continued vigilance against terrorist threats.

The COAS also acknowledged the critical role played by local communities in supporting security forces, stressing that their cooperation is vital to maintaining long-term peace in the region. “The positive role of the local population in assisting security forces is essential for sustaining peace in the area,” he said.

Earlier, General Munir laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada to honour the fallen, and was received upon arrival by Corps Commander Peshawar.