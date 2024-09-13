Congratulates Tahir Rasheed on NA-171 by-polls win

President Asif Ali Zardari has congratulated Makhdoom Tahir Rasheed on his victory in the by-elections in NA-171, Rahim Yar Khan. In a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari expressed the hope that Makhdoom Tahir Rasheed will meet the expectations of the people of his constituency. He urged Makhdoom Tahir Rasheed to focus on resolving the issues of his constituency and on public welfare. The President said Makhdoom Tahir Rasheed will represent the people of Rahim Yar Khan effectively in the National Assembly. He thanked the people of NA-171 for electing Makhdoom Tahir Rasheed.