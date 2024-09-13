Super Asia, ACCA hold trainee development program

Super Asia and ACCA Pakistan jointly organized an important ceremony for Super Asia MDS Limited’s Trainee Development program, focused on becoming an ACCA Pakistan – approved employer.

The event was held at Super Asia’s Gujranwala head office, with leadership from both Super Asia and ACCA Pakistan attending.

Notable attendees Muhammad Faisal Afzal, CEO of Super Asia – Umar Ashraf, Director Super Asia, Muhammad Usman Qazi, Group CFO and Iqbal Cheema, CFO.

Representing from ACCA Pakistan Aamir Saleem, Head of Business Development and Mohammad Shahid, Business Development Manager.

This event marks a significant collaboration between Super Asia and ACCA, likely benefiting the professional development of future trainees under the ACCA framework and exploring other avenues of collaboration.