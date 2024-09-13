The spicy tradition of Nathia Gali

Set against the stunning backdrop of Nathia Gali, the Chicken Patakha is more than just a meal. It is a culinary tradition. This dish renowned for its bold flavours and spicy kick lures travellers from all parts of Pakistan, all eager to savour the unique taste that defines the area’s culinary reputation.

Sardar Nauman, a local resident of Nathia Gali and a member of the family that initiated the dish, says that Chicken Patakha Roast is a unique specialty of the Galiyat region. He explains that about 65 years ago, his grandfather first introduced the dish at the Taj Mahal Hotel where it was prepared using local chicken and desi ghee and sold to tourists for two and a half rupees.

While talking to Daily Times about the origin of the name, Nauman said that “patakha” signifies “spicy”. He added that this was the reason his grandfather named the dish Chicken Patakha to reflect the dish’s rich and spicy flavour.

Chef Iftikhar Ahmed, who prepares Chicken Patakha, told Daily Times that the dish involves marinating a whole chicken with spices and then cooking it in oil to achieve a crispy exterior. The dish is served with chopped green chilies.

“First, I thoroughly clean the chicken and apply my special spice mix which includes salt, crushed red chili and ginger-garlic paste. After applying this, I leave the chicken to marinate for six hours. Then, after frying we serve it to the customers with the same special spices according to their demand,” Iftekhar explained.

Iftikhar shared that Nathia Gali is always crowded with peak business occurring on summer and winter weekends. However, in summer, work is non-stop as they start early and work until one or two in the morning due to the large number of visitors particularly on weekends when they often skip their own meals.