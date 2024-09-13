— Directs Sindh CM to expand solar panel program

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr and discussed matters relating to mutual concerns. Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and MNA, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and provincial Minister Sindh Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Maher were also present during the meeting. During the meeting, the overall situation and ongoing development projects in Sindh came under discussion. The president directed to expedite the work on the development projects in the province and expand the solar panel program. Additionally, the security situation and law and order in Sindh were also reviewed during the meeting. It is worth mentioning here that Karachi’s main power utility K-Electric Ltd. plans to nearly double Pakistan’s solar capacity by adding 640 megawatts of clean energy to its portfolio in the next two years, according to a company executive.