Pakistani student injured in Texas hit-and-run

A Pakistani student, Dania Zaheer, has been critically injured in a hit-and-run accident in Houston, Texas.

The 25-year-old was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street, leaving her with severe injuries, including a broken pelvis, hip, arm, and femur, as well as multiple other fractures.

Dania Zaheer, who moved to Houston on a student visa to pursue her MBA at North American University, was hit by a car on Thursday.

The driver fled the scene without stopping.

The Houston Police Department (HPD) has launched an investigation, but no suspects or vehicle descriptions have been released.

A witness is assisting police in their search for video footage of the incident.

Currently hospitalised at Memorial Hermann, Dania Zaheer is undergoing major surgery.

Doctors have reported that she is suffering from at least half a dozen broken bones, as well as fluid in her lungs, which is making it difficult for her to breathe.

In an emotional statement from her hospital bed, Dania Zaheer expressed her devastation over the situation.

“I had a really bright future, and now, I can’t see anything,” she said.

Alone in the US, with no family nearby, she is unsure of her next steps once discharged from the hospital.

Her parents, who remain in Pakistan, do not have the financial means to travel to Houston.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed concern over the accident and assured that the Pakistani government will provide assistance to Dania Zaheer’s family if they wish to travel to the US

The Pakistani Consulate in Houston has already visited the student in the hospital and offered full cooperation, pledging support for her recovery.

Dania Zaheer had come to the US with hopes of securing a brighter future for herself and her family, but the accident has left her feeling helpless and uncertain.

Dania Zaheer’s courageous decision to speak openly about her dire situation has resonated deeply with the local community in Texas.

alman Razzaqi, president of the Pakistani Association of Greater Houston, expressed his distress after seeing Dania Zaheer’s interview.

“It was heartbreaking to see someone around my daughter’s age, suffering in pain,” Salman Razzaqi said.

After watching the interview, he mobilised community leaders and coordinated with the Consulate General of Pakistan to visit Dania Zaheer.

Salman Razzaqi believes this support has given Dania some hope.

“I think she’s starting to feel more positive. Seeing the outpouring of help and hearing words of comfort has made a difference,” he said, adding that the community’s goal is to help her recover, return to school, and achieve her dreams.

Among those offering assistance is Houston businessman Ali Sheikhani, who has pledged to support Dania through a foundation in honour of his late mother.

“I told her not to worry about the finances. We’ll cover her school fees and speak with her parents,” Ali Sheikhani, CEO of Sheikhani Group Inc., said.

In a positive turn, plans are now being made to bring Dania Zaheer’s parents to Houston.

“We’ll work with our attorney to get them a visa as quickly as possible,” Ali Sheikhani said.

Despite her weak condition, Dania shared her gratitude for the community’s support but requested privacy as she continues her recovery.

For now, Dania is not seeking donations, and Salman Razzaqi has asked the public to remain patient, noting that if a fund is needed later, an announcement will be made.