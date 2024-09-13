JI calls for end to irrational taxes, IPPs to revive economy

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeemur Rahman has said that the country is passing through a critical phase and we unitedly have to pull it out of this mess and turn it as per the dreams of its founders by frustrating the conspiracies of its enemies.

Addressing a hugely attended ceremony entitled ‘ Economic Problems of Pakistan and their Solutions’, at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry he said that our country is blessed with unlimited resources, it enjoys the ability to bounce back but the only needed thing is serious, united and selfless efforts.

He went on to say that economic and political stability are correlated, therefore politicians should sit together and chalk out a comprehensive frame work for the economic wellbeing of the country.

He dubbed the irrational taxes and IPPs as the mother causes of all the problems and demanded broadening of tax net on genuine basis and forensic audit of IPPs to get rid of them once and for all and put the economic wheel on run. He asked that if the Reko Dic issue can be resolved, why can’t the IPPs.

He underlined the need for immediate initiation of work on Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, as well as the long pending gas exploration from the domestic sources to overcome the gas crisis for the benefit of the domestic consumers and the industry to enhance production of export oriented goods.

He said that we have to focus on IT industry, abolish class-based education system by saying good bye to vested interests for the cause of the country adding that the business community especially all the Chambers of Commerce and Industry have to stand shoulder to shoulder with Jamaat-e-Islami in its peaceful struggle to get rid of IPPs and irrational taxes to enable the people to have a sigh of relief.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry by narrating the grim picture of country’s economy, emphasized that government must take on board the business community and other stakeholders before taking decisions relating to the economy of the country.

He said that industries are being closed and unemployment is on the rise with every passing day, therefore all the political parties including the Jamaat-e-Islami have to formulate at least ten years’ roadmap for the survival of the economy.

He added that as far as Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry is concerned it is honestly playing its role for the ease of doing business by highlighting the problems of the community and submitting suggestions for the purpose through seminars, roundtables and conferences.

He further said that we have to promote tourism, air linkages and connectivity with other countries for enhancing trade and business ties.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General United Business Group by encompassing the factors responsible for the economic difficulties of the country said that certain powers by monopolizing the power sector of the country have intentionally put our economy in intensive care unit to make us unable to develop and grow.

He said that how the economic wellbeing of the country will be possible if it will have to pay Rs.7600 billion for debt servicing out of the total revenue of Rs. 9300 billion, therefore it is imperative to get rid of this debt at the earliest possible time.

He said that by the grace of Pakistan is invincible because of its nuclear ability and its brave armed forces but we have to come out of this vicious cycle for its prosperity by amending our foreign policy and staying away from meddling in the affairs of other countries.

Kashif Chaudhry, President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajraan impressed upon the government to provide level playing field to the business community by saying that it is also incumbent upon the traders to perform their duties honestly by adhering to the golden principles of Islam.