PMD predicts more rains across Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted more rain in various cities across the country.

The PMD reported that a westerly wave is currently affecting the upper regions of the country and is expected to impact many of the upper, western, and central areas starting this evening or night.

Additionally, moist currents from the Arabian Sea are moving toward the upper parts of the country.

From September 13 to 14, rain, windstorms, and thundershowers are expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Pothohar region, upper Punjab, Kashmir, northern Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan during the evening and night.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather is anticipated in other parts of the country on Friday.