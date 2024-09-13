Journalists boycott PTI presser over Gandapur’s remarks

Journalists covering Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) boycotted a press conference held by the party’s leaders in protest against remarks made by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur targeting reporters.

During the press conference at K-P House in Islamabad on Friday, PTI leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Shibli Faraz, lawyer Salman Akram Raja, and PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan, were addressing the media. However, reporters refused to provide coverage, citing concerns over being labelled as “touts” on social media.

“Our reporters’ photos are being shared on social media, and we are being called touts in status updates. This is endangering us,” journalists protested.

Salman Akram Raja assured the reporters that Ali Amin Gandapur would clarify his statement. “PTI founder Imran Khan has been informed of Gandapur’s remarks,” Raja added.

Despite this assurance, the journalists maintained their boycott, demanding an official explanation from PTI leadership.

The reporters also expressed frustration over the lack of communication from PTI leaders regarding the matter. “The PTI leadership has neither contacted the reporters nor provided any clarification about Gandapur’s statement,” they said.

Although Gandapur had yet to clarify his remarks, PTI leaders, including Raja, Hasan, and Faraz, promised that he would soon address the issue.

Until then, journalists vowed to continue their boycott of PTI press events.