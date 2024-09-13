Family protests student deaths in alleged police encounter in Rawalpindi

Two young students were killed in an alleged police encounter in Rawalpindi’s Chakri Road area, prompting a public outcry as their families claim the pair were wrongfully shot.

The incident took place in the Nasirabad police precinct, where the victims, identified as cousins Muzammil and Subhan, were reportedly killed during an alleged police shootout.

According to family members, the two were students and had no criminal record. Muzammil was dropping Subhan off at home when the incident occurred.

The father of one of the deceased, who resides abroad, along with other relatives, has accused the police of unjustly killing the two young men.

In protest, the families placed the bodies on Peshawar Road, blocking the street and demanding justice.

The grieving relatives have vowed to continue their protest until justice is served.

“They were innocent, and the police killed them without cause,” said the father of one victim. The family has appealed to higher authorities for an impartial investigation.

On the other hand, police officials maintain that the two deceased were involved in a series of mobile phone snatching incidents in the area.

They were reportedly recognised by witnesses and identified as suspects in several robberies.

The police further claimed that mobile phones stolen during these robberies were recovered from the two slain men.

The protest has caused traffic disruption on Peshawar Road, as the family continues to demand justice and accountability from the authorities.

Previously it was reported that two motorcycle-riding suspects were killed while as many managed to escape in an alleged police encounter which took place in the New Chakra area within the limits of Naseerabad police station in Rawalpindi.

According to the authorities, four accused who were fleeing on motorcycles, started firing at the police team late at night on New Chakra Road.

During the cross-firing, two accused, aged 23 and 25 respectively, died due to gunshot wounds in the neck and chest, while the other two accomplices managed to escape.

The police officials said that stolen weapons, mobile phones, cash and motorcycles were recovered as part of recent theft committed by the dead accused.

The thieves had committed a robbery in Kohsar Colony a few days ago.

The complainant’s report helped identify them.