Balochistan sizzles under intense heat

Balochistan is experiencing an intense heatwave as temperatures reached 47°C in several parts of the province, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. The severe weather conditions have seen a sharp decrease in humidity, further intensifying the heat.

In the provincial capital, Quetta, the temperature peaked at 32°C, while areas like Sibi recorded 46°C.

The highest temperature of 47°C was registered in Turbat, Chagai, and Taftan, where the heatwave has shown no signs of subsiding. Despite the soaring temperatures, the Meteorological Department has indicated the possibility of light rain in some regions, including Jhal Magsi, Musa Khel, Muslim Bagh, and Qilla Saifullah.

This may bring brief respite from the oppressive heat.

As the province braces for continued extreme weather, residents are urged to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Previously, together with other provinces Balochistan also saw heavy monsoon rains in July.

Heavy rainfall was expected in Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbela, Ziarat, Awaran, Zhob, Barkhan, and Hub. Additional areas likely to experience rainfall included Kohlu, Musa Khel, Loralai, Duki, Harnai, Nasirabad, Jafarabad, and Sohbatpur.

Balochistan also experienced monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea and rain accompanied by strong winds and duststorms.