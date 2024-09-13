Meat exports surge as July figures reveal 5pc increase

The Pakistani livestock industry continues to thrive, with meat and meat products exports witnessing a significant uptick in July

2024. According to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the value of these exports reached an impressive PKR 10.3 billion, marking a 5% increase compared to the same period last year.

This positive trend underscores the growing demand for Pakistani meat products in international markets. In July 2023, exports stood at PKR 9.8 billion, and the recent surge of PKR 0.5 billion (or 4.7%) indicates a robust performance.

The increase in meat exports is a testament to the quality and competitiveness of Pakistan’s livestock sector. Various factors contribute to this growth.

The government’s supportive policies and investments in the livestock industry have played a crucial role in enhancing production and exports.

Upgraded processing facilities and efficient transportation networks have facilitated the timely delivery of meat products to global markets.

Pakistan has been actively exploring new markets for its meat exports, expanding its reach and reducing reliance on traditional buyers. The 5% increase in meat exports in July 2024 is a promising sign for the country’s economy. It not only generates valuable foreign exchange but also creates employment opportunities and supports rural livelihoods. As Pakistan continues to strengthen its livestock sector, it is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing global demand for high-quality meat products.