Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, September 14, 2024


Remittances surge by 27pc in first two months of FY2024

inp

Remittances from Pakistanis working in European Union (EU) countries have witnessed a significant 27% growth in the first two months of the current fiscal year. According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan, overseas Pakistanis in EU nations sent home $727 million during July and August, compared to $574 million during the same period last year. In August alone, remittances from the EU amounted to $376 million, marking a 29% year-on-year increase from $291 million in August 2023. On a monthly basis, remittances from the EU rose by 7%, up from $351 million in July to $376 million in August 2024. Overall, remittances from overseas Pakistanis in the first two months of FY2024 reached $5.937 billion, showing a substantial 44% increase compared to the same period last year.

Submit a Comment