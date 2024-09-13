Afghanistan-New Zealand Test abandoned without ball being bowled

The one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was washed out on Friday after five days of rain, just the eighth Test in history to be abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Afghanistan’s adopted home ground at Greater Noida, on New Delhi’s outskirts, has been hit by persistent rain over the past fortnight, forcing officials to call the match off without even staging the toss. However, there were also question marks about the venue, which was hosting its first-ever Test and has only basic drainage and facilities. Despite some sunshine on day one and two — and increasingly desperate ground staff using electric fans — the outfield remained soaked.

Afghanistan, who have been a force in white-ball cricket and hammered New Zealand at the T20 World Cup in June, are unable to host international matches because of the security situation at home.

“To try and play Test matches at this time of the year is tricky,” Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott told reporters, referring to Indian monsoon season.

“Disappointed that we weren’t able to play and the water that came down is unprecedented at this time of the year.” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said they had spent the time in the gym and trying to amuse themselves at their hotel.